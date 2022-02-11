Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Short Interest Update

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GEEXU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.14 during trading hours on Friday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000.

