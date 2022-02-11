GEM Realty Capital Acquires Shares of 29,600 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

GEM Realty Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000. Walker & Dunlop comprises 1.4% of GEM Realty Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GEM Realty Capital owned 0.09% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,405. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.34. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

