GEM Realty Capital Invests $6.60 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

GEM Realty Capital bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000. Realty Income makes up about 2.7% of GEM Realty Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,708. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

