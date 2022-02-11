GEM Realty Capital Purchases 190,350 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

GEM Realty Capital boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,350 shares during the quarter. Xenia Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.6% of GEM Realty Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GEM Realty Capital owned about 0.32% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XHR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. 10,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,007. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

