GEM Realty Capital Sells 245,528 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

GEM Realty Capital reduced its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,528 shares during the quarter. DiamondRock Hospitality comprises 1.5% of GEM Realty Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GEM Realty Capital owned 0.18% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 336,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after purchasing an additional 361,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,705 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 44,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,540. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.74.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

