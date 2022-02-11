GEM Realty Capital Sells 30,343 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

GEM Realty Capital trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,343 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises approximately 2.4% of GEM Realty Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GEM Realty Capital owned about 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,273,000 after acquiring an additional 135,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,704 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after acquiring an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. 992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,955. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

