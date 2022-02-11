General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45,990 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $112,508,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of GE stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.