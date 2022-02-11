Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Sold by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,268 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 1.88% of Genetron worth $23,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,183. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $326.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 78.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

