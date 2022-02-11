Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 129,118 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Continental Resources worth $41,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 81,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 240.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 62.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 97,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 252,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,227 over the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $59.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

