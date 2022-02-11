Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,437 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $43,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,078,361 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,779,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 547,632 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after buying an additional 507,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,393.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,098,000 after buying an additional 487,779 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $45.60 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

