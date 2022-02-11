Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 191,007 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,007 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Health Catalyst worth $43,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,989 shares of company stock worth $4,167,825 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $30.23 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

