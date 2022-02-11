Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,329 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $43,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $188,000.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.