Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 438,379 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Albertsons Companies worth $41,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,541,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

