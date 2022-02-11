Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 65,996 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Open Text worth $43,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.