Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Boot Barn worth $43,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $85.27 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

