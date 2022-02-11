Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 119,559 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,559 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $42,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,904.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,323 shares of company stock worth $1,265,835. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

