Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 229,015 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,015 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Bloom Energy worth $43,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 717,975 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 661,259 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $605,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of BE opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

