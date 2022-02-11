Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 276,352 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of DigitalOcean worth $40,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 864,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,887.

DOCN stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

