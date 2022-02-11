Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 78,501 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Schrödinger worth $43,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 28.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 37,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 48.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

