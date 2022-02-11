Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Stepan worth $44,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.