Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Visteon worth $44,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

