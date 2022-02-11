Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $40,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

FCPT stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

