Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $40,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,209,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,343,000 after buying an additional 198,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

SIX opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.