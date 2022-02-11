Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $40,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,209,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,343,000 after buying an additional 198,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SIX opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile
Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
