Geode Capital Management LLC Has $40.40 Million Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Triumph Bancorp worth $40,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

