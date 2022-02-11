Geode Capital Management LLC Has $40.52 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $40,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,965,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 413,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.63 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

