Geode Capital Management LLC Has $40.81 Million Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Evolent Health worth $40,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,171 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

