Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $41,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,159,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,125,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,345,000 after acquiring an additional 214,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 297.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $60.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81.

