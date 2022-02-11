Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.99 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Boise Cascade worth $41,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after purchasing an additional 246,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,628,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 96,081 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

