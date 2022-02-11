Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,111 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Cannae worth $42,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $203,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CNNE stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

