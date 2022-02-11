Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.17 Million Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Prothena worth $44,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Prothena by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA opened at $35.98 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,519 shares of company stock worth $1,048,810. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.