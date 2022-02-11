Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,574 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.09% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $44,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $198,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.44 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

