Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168,926 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $40,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $22.48 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

