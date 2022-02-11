Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,496 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Winnebago Industries worth $40,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after acquiring an additional 170,653 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.