Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,796 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Heska worth $44,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $125.16 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average is $207.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.72 and a beta of 1.65.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

