Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,194 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,194 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of 8X8 worth $42,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in 8X8 by 9.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 214,168 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after buying an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,040,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EGHT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.