Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,829 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of TripAdvisor worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

