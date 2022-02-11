Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Playtika worth $41,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Playtika by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 3,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Playtika by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.41.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

