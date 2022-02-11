Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $42,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146,052 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $81,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $534,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,413 shares of company stock worth $10,106,242. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.