Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of International Bancshares worth $42,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 476,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after buying an additional 440,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 77,190 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

