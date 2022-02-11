Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $44,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

