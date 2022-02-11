Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 110,828 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Washington Federal worth $41,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 15.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,786 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth about $711,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Washington Federal by 200.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Washington Federal by 25.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

