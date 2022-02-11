Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 19,805 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,805 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $41,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $43.44 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.