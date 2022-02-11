Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 21,360 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,360 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Kontoor Brands worth $40,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 437,384 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,739,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 236,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

NYSE KTB opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

