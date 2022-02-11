Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,890 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of CareTrust REIT worth $41,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

