Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $44,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,021.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,751 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 906.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 339,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

