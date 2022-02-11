Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Avista worth $43,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $43.08 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

