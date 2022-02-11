Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,450,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195,109 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $42,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,189. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

