Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $196.00 at Loop Capital

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.69.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.59.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.