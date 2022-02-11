Gnosis Price Tops $337.22 on Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $628.92 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $337.22 or 0.00795082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00102781 BTC.

About Gnosis

GNO is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.