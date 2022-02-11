GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.21, but opened at $79.52. GoDaddy shares last traded at $81.93, with a volume of 21,118 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

